MRPL cautions Job Aspirants Against Bogus Employment offers

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and a subsidiary of Oil Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). Our recruitment process is transparent, objective and designed to select the most promising for a rewarding career. MRPL does not charge any money in lieu of offering a job/appointment except by way of an application fee as may be prescribed by the mode specified in our advertisements.

It has come to our notice that some fraudulent elements are issuing fraudulent/bogus appointment offers to job aspirants on monetary consideration. MRPL would like to therefore advise the aspirants, candidates and members of the public at large, in their interest, not to fall prey to elements offering employment in MRPL by charging money.

In addition, it is to be noted that the entity OMPL (ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd) no longer exists as the said organization has been merged with MRPL. It may please be noted that any recruitment being done under that name is bound to be fraudulent. It may also be noted that our job openings are posted on our website.

We have not authorized any person/institution/body to recruit on our behalf or issue an Offer of Appointment, or for collecting any money in lieu of offering such an offer of appointment. We caution the public to Beware of any fraudulent communication asking for money/payment/money transfers in lieu of offering a job/offer of appointment in MRPL.

