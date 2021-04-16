Spread the love



















MRPL Celebrates 130th Birth Anniversary of Dr Ambedkar

Mangaluru: The 130th Birth Anniversary of Dr Ambedkar was celebrated in MRPL on 14th April 2021 near the Administration Building.

Smt Pomila Jaspal, Director Finance, Shri Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery, Shri Elango M, ED Refinery and Shri BHV Prasad, ED Projects and Senior Management Personnel, Heads of Collectives and MSSEWA (MRPL Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Employees Welfare Association) office-bearers paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar during the programme.

M Latha Kumari and Ms Yashaswini chanted the invocation. Shri Krishna Hegde, GGM-HR while delivering his welcome address said that we are privileged to celebrate this occasion on the 130th Birth anniversary of this great sculptor of the Indian Constitution.

Shri BHV Prasad, ED Projects spoke on the occasion and said that Dr BR Ambedkar has set an example for us through his sincerity, dedication and hard work.

Shri Elango M, ED Refinery spoke on the occasion and said that Dr Ambedkar became a role model for the downtrodden and he has made them dream big and achieve the impossible. His thoughts and values have become part of our Democracy, he said.

Shri Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery while speaking on the occasion said that even though he was brought up in a simple village background and challenging social & political conditions, he always dreamt big and thought in the direction to reform the existing system. Equality for all including women and the downtrodden were the priorities of his struggle, he said. We should be indebted to him for all his reforms and his contributions towards nation-building. His traits should inspire us to overcome the challenges that we face today, he said.

Smt Pomila Jaspal, Director Finance highlighted the Financial reforms initiated by Dr Ambedkar and said that the RBI is the creation of his dream. She said that his socio-political ideas have enriched our constitution. He championed the cause of women, she said and appealed to everyone to be inspired by this great scholar.

Shri Manjunath HV, DGM Admin proposed the Vote of Thanks.