MRPL Celebrates 51 st National Safety Day

Mangaluru: 51st National Safety Day was celebrated by MRPL on 4th March 2022.

The program began with the administration of safety pledge in three languages.

Shri Rajesh C Mishrikoti, Dy Director of Factories, was the Chief Guest of the programme.

He stressed the need to make safety a habit and be alert not just in industrial environs but also in day-to-day life. He complimented MRPL for assistance rendered during major fire accidents in various locations of the district.

From MRPL Shri BHV Prasad, ED – Refinery, Shri Sanjay Varma, Director – Refinery and Smt Pomila Jaspal, Director – Finance, spoke on the occasion.

Shri Atul Bhongle read out the Annual Fire and Safety activity report. He presented the overview of MRPL ‘s safety statistics and highlights of various competitions and awareness programmes held by MRPL in communities around the refinery. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions. Shri Kumbhar Nandakumar proposed the vote of thanks. Shri Deepak Babu KS, compered the event.