MRPL Clarifies on Bengaluru Based TV Channel News on Water Vapour from Cooling Tower

Mangaluru: A Bengaluru-based TV news channel has telecasted a report about the smoke from MRPL due to fire, which is far from the truth. MRPL hereby clarifies to all concerned that there was no such incident.

The photos circulated on social media are of the water vapour coming out of the cooling tower with some light in the background. Cooling towers are the units in which water in the power plant and processing units gets cooled, is sent to the units for cooling and returns to be cooled again.

When the hot water cools, a small part of it turns to vapour. This vapour is present throughout the year. However, during rainy days or days when the temperature or humidity falls, the vapour is clearly visible.

MRPL is a Central Government Organisation which follows global safety standards and pays utmost care to environmental norms, which are ensured from time to time by CPSB and KSPCB.