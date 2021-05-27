Spread the love



















MRPL Clarifies on Recruitment of Locals

Mangaluru: Oil and Gas PSU’s are not only engines of the nation’s economy but also significant contributors to the social and economic wellbeing of the community in which they function. This fact has been proven during the ongoing Covid- crisis, wherein MRPL along with the other Oil and Gas PSU’s has risen to the occasion and joined hands with the government to save the precious lives of fellow citizens. Being the sole Petroleum Refinery of Karnataka, MRPL both understands and strives with utmost dedication, to live up to the expectation of the public at large, of the State of Karnataka while fulfilling its obligations to the nation.

During the ongoing Covid crisis, MRPL has made a tremendous contribution to the State of Karnataka by braving covid threat while keeping the refinery running all the time and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG in the state of Karnataka.

In the recent past, it has been written and reported in the press and social media about the non-recruitment of locals in MRPL. In this respect, MRPL would like to clarify certain facts.

MRPL’s Integrated Complex has employed more than 70 % of its employees from the state of Karnataka. Among its non-management employees, nearly 90% are from the state of Karnataka. These figures are proof for MRPL’s approach towards local employment. MRPL has employed more than 600 members from the families who have given their land to MRPL during its inception and expansion.

More than 80 % of the secondary workforce in MRPL’s integrated complex belong to the State of Karnataka. MRPL also supports the business of vendors, suppliers, contractors, consultants and various service providers of the coastal region.

The contribution of MRPL to the economic wellbeing of the nation can be surmised only through the following fact. Through our operations which include import of Crude oil and processing and sales of hydrocarbons in the last Five years MRPL has contributed more than Rs 50,000 Crores in revenue to the State and Central Government exchequer.

MRPL has contributed to the Coastal region and the State of Karnataka through various CSR activities. In the last 5 years nearly Rs 150 Crore has been contributed for the activities in the state of Karnataka out of which nearly Rs 120 Crore has been contributed within the district of Dakshina Kannada. MRPL has been continuously focusing on Health care contributing to the redevelopment of Lady Goschen hospital and modernization of the facilities therein like hi-tech neonatal care facility. MRPL has also provided ambulances, upgraded primary healthcare centres, provided critical equipment and infrastructure to the Government hospitals and healthcare centres in the coastal region and state of Karnataka. MRPL has also supported continuously, Divyang Jan of the Coastal region and our state by providing an essential support system.

MRPL has continuously contributed towards Education by providing School buildings, pure drinking water facilities, Development of labs, supply of computers, furniture and essential infrastructure, Toilet blocks free sanitary napkin vending machines for the benefits girls. MRPL has been supporting mid-day meals and merit scholarships to students.

MRPL has contributed towards the construction of water tanks and drinking water facilities in rural areas. MRPL’ s contribution towards environmental cause includes restoration of freshwater lakes, afforestation drive, development of Biological Park, adoption of all animals in Pilikula for two complete years.

MRPL has always been at the forefront to implement Government programs. MRPL has supported Swachch Bharath in Mangalore city and in the district.

Treated sewage water of the Mangalore city is consumed for refinery complex operations, which otherwise would have discharged to the sea and also effectively reduce freshwater consumption from river Netravathi to that extent.

Whenever a state or nation faced natural disasters, MRPL has contributed voluntarily, be it flood in DK or in other parts of Karnataka or the ongoing pandemic crisis. MRPL has contributed in many ways to extend support by way of supplying ventilators, food grains, sanitisers, masks and all required support to the migrant labourers MRPL is setting up Oxygen plants, procuring and supplying Oxygen cylinders and Oxygen concentrators during the present crisis.

To the benefit and development of local youth, MRPL has conducted long term skill development training and empowered them to earn a livelihood.

MRPL has demonstrated unflinching commitment to the social and economic wellbeing of the Coastal Karnataka region and the State of Karnataka all along its existence. Functioning under the guidance of the honourable Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and parent company ONGC, MRPL is committed to serve the region, State and Nation to the best of its capacities.

In a recent meeting regarding the recruitment issue with Member of Parliament, District In-Charge Minister and Hon. MLAs of DK district, certain concerns were raised. Being a responsible PSU, basis these concerns, an investigation in this regard has been initiated through the Chief Vigilance Officer who reports to Honourable Central Vigilance Commission of India. MRPL would like to reaffirm our commitment to a fair and transparent process that ensures social justice to all concerned. Being a Central Government Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise under MOPNG, MRPL follows laid down rules and regulations without exception in every aspect of its functioning including recruitment as per the Government of India directives.

