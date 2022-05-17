MRPL CSR Sponsored Community Hall inaugurated

Mangaluru: A newly constructed Community Hall by Panambur Mogaveera Mahasabha Chitrapura, Kulai was inaugurated by Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA – Mangalore North, at Panambur recently.

MRPL has contributed Rs 80 Lakh for the construction of the Community hall through its CSR fund. Sandesh J Coutinho Prabhu, CGM – HR was the Chief Guest of the programme.

While addressing the gathering, MLA Shetty appealed to the Mahasabha to utilise the Hall judiciously by accommodating all the needy people. He thanked MRPL for the support and said that MRPL has contributed to various projects worth Rs 10 crore in his constituency. He expressed gratitude to MRPL for supporting the Government in its development work.

Sandesh Coutinho, CGM- HR thanked Panambur Mogaveera Mahasabha for their continued support for MRPL on various occasions. He highlighted that the Mogaveera Community, in general, treats their entire community as their own family, which is a very good sign of unity and respect for humanity. He also stressed that MRPL being a central Government organisation dedicates its service to the benefit of the society around and the nation at large.