MRPL donates Rs 1.00 Cr. for Endosulfan Affected Patients

Mangaluru: In a reaffirmation of its concern for the well-being of the local community, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has expressed its intent to support the District Health Department’s initiatives with a Financial Contribution of Rs. One Crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

This contribution will be utilized by the District Health Department to procure crucial medical resources for use across its rehabilitation centres located in Vittal, Sullia, Belthangady, Puttur, and Moodbidri Taluks. These medical resources include four Mobile Medical Vehicles, Physiotherapy equipment, and 2 patient vehicles for shuttling bedridden patients to and from the rehabilitation centres. Additionally, it will help install 2 high-capacity Diesel Generators for the Rehabilitation Centres at Koila and Kokkada.

In an official ceremony held on 26 September 2023, Mr Shyamprasad Kamath Mundkur, Executive Director – Refinery, MRPL, presented a letter of this intent to Dr Thimmayya, District Health Officer (DHO), in the esteemed presence of Mullai Muhilan M P, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Mangaluru, Mr. Manoj Kumar A, Chief General Manager (Admin), MRPL and Dr. Navinchandra Kulal, Nodal Officer for Endosulfan affected people.

Accepting the letter of Intent, Dr Thimmayya, the District Health Officer (DHO), expressed his gratitude to MRPL for their benevolence and said that it would make a significant positive difference to the lives of over 4,000 Endosulfan affected people in DK District.

About this contribution, GGM HR of MRPL Shri Krishna Hegde said “MRPL is committed to supporting District Administration’s efforts to bring about a positive change in the lives of the Endosulfan affected. MRPL continues to focus its CSR activities to meet the immediate healthcare needs.”

MRPL is a leading entity in the oil and gas industry in the Coastal Region of Karnataka and contributes significantly to the well-being of the communities it operates in.

