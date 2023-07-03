MRPL Holds Beach Cleaning ‘Swachhata Pakhawada-2023’

Mangaluru: Team MRPL-ONGC emphasized their commitment to Swachhata Pakhawada-2023 by carrying out a Beach Cleaning activity amid mild showers of monsoon. The event was organized in association with Panambur-Kulai Mogaveera Mahasabha Chitrapura, Rotary Club Panambur Port Town and JCI Ganeshpura on July 2, at Chitrapura Beach.

Seetharam K R, GGM-Maintenance and Malatesh M H, GM- CSR & other officials of MRPL were present.

Madhava Suvarna, President, Panambur-Kulai Mogaveera Mahasabha flagged off the SHRAMADHAN programme. NMPT port Staff & President and members of Rotary Club Panambur Port Town, the President and members of JCI Ganeshpura also joined the SHRAMADHAN activity.

MRPL CSR Department officials briefed about the importance of the event on Single-use plastic and created awareness of Swachhta among the general public. More than 300 people participated in the Shramadhan activity.

