MRPL Holds Cyclothon ‘Saksham Cycle Day 2022′

Mangaluru: It was a cycling festival in the city, where more than 300 cyclists from kids to senior citizens participated in the Cyclothon “Saksham Cycle Day” for Green and Clean Energy”, organized by MRPL in association with We R Cycling, MbC, MACC and Tj India here on April 17.

The cycle rally was flagged off in front of Mangala Stadium, Urwa by the CGM Technical Services Sudhir Pai along with other officials from MRPL. The rally passed through Ladyhill circle – Urwa Store – Infoysis – Chilimbi – Stadium road and culminated at Canara High School Grounds.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean CGM Technical Services Sudhir Pai said, “This ‘Saksham Cycle Day’ is part of MRPL and we are very happy to sponsor this event. Since 2017, we are organizing Saksham. We have organized this event under the PCRA Saksham (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through Green and Clean Energy). This is to convey the message and sensitize the masses about the conservation of petroleum products, leading to better health and environment, particularly for a country like ours, which is densely populated”.

Pai further said, “The main aim of this rally is to bring awareness among the young generation about the effective use of resources and energy conservation as we all know that Energy security for the country is very very important and 80% of crude oil is imported. We toil 24X7 to excel in energy resource utilization and environmental protection. Normally, we organize this event in the month of January, but due to the COVID, we have organized this event in April. There is very good participation and Mangaloreans are aware of energy conservation”.

Speaking to team Mangalorean CGM Process Engineering Anand Ashok Haradi said, “Saksham is conservation of energy, this year we have organized this event to create awareness among the people with the theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through Green and Clean Energy’. Cyclothon is part of the Saksham programme which helps to save precious fuel energy. Cyclothon helps to build the nation”.

MRPL distributed Masks, Caps and T-Shirts for all those who participated in the Cyclothon. After completing the Cyclothon, breakfast was served to all. Senior officials of MRPL were also present.