MRPL Holds Health and Wellness Camp ‘Swachhata Pakhawada -2023’ at Kateel

Mangaluru: Stepping towards the importance of health Team MRPL embarked on their commitment to the theme of Health during Swachhata Pakhawada-2023, by organizing a Free Medical Health Camp at Kateel for the benefit of the people of rural areas through renowned medical professionals from KMC Hospital, Mangaluru on July 9, in association with Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kateel.

Facilities made available during the camp were Blood Pressure (BP) and Sugar checkup, ECGs, distribution of medicines and reading glasses. Specialists from Cardiology, ENT, Ophthalmology (Eye), Ortho, General Surgery, and Gynecologist conducted the medical checkup and provided consultation services to the needy during the camp.

Nivedida Subramanian (Chairperson of CSR&SD – Independent Director, MRPL) graced the occasion and appreciated Team MRPL for conducting such activities in the rural areas.

Harinarayana Asranna from Kateel temple, Dr Shivanand Prabhu (General Surgeon) and Dr Narasimha Pai (Cardiologist) from KMC Hospital inaugurated the programme along with the MRPL Officials and briefed about the importance of the event and created awareness on the theme Health and Nutrition to the public.

Manoj Kumar A, CGM-Admin, Malatesh M H, GM-CSR, K Nagaraj Rao, Sr Manager-CSR and Steevan Pinto, Executive-CSR were present.

More than 100 local people took benefit of this Free Health and Wellness Camp.

