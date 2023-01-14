MRPL Holds Industrial Visit for Journalists

Mangaluru: Various journalists from Mangaluru visited the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) at Kuthethur on January 13.



Journalists were taken for an on-site visit to several manufacturing units and briefed about the refinery structures, such as the crude and vacuum distillation units, Hydrocracker units, Soaker Visbreaker, Platforming units, Hydrogen, Bitumen, DCU (Delayed coker unit), CHTU, SRU, PP unit (Polypropylene unit) and DHDTU (Diesel hydro desulphurization unit. The control rooms from which the trained staff operate various units were shown and details about the upcoming De-Salination Project under MRPL were discussed.

The group was given a tour by bus with a guide to brief them about the operating system of MRPL. General Manager (Corporate Communication) Rudolph Noronha briefed about the operating system of refinery processes. He explained how MRPL, spread over a campus of 2000 acres, generates a significant amount of solid waste in the form of fallen leaves, cut grass, vegetable waste, office waste like paper, etc. MRPL chose vermicomposting technology as a means to convert nearly 90 tons of such waste into 24 tons of manure or fertilizer. “This process, thus, not only helps MRPL to manage its solid waste within its campus but also provides good quality manure for its more than 500 acres of green belt that it nurtures inside the refinery,” said Noronha.

He further briefed that the refinery processes are classified into Primary Processing Units – Separation Processes, Secondary Processing Units and Treating Units and Value Addition. “In the Primary Processing Unit, the first part of refining crude oil is to heat it until it boils. The boiling liquid is separated into different liquids and gases in a distillation column. During distillation, the separation takes place through the relative volatility of hydrocarbon components. Thus, distilled products have to undergo purification further for the removal of impurities. We have three Crude and Vacuum distillation units totalling up to a capacity of 300,000 BPD (barrels per day). With the three units, we can process crudes varying from 18 API to 46 API in the blend. New CDU/VDU 3, which was a part of the phase-3 expansion complex, is designed to process High TAN crudes. All these units are highly integrated units which are designed to reduce energy consumption close to the international benchmark.”

In addition, support facilities such as Cooling Towers, Demineralisation Water Plants, Nitrogen and air systems help in sustaining refinery operations. The refinery receives freshwater from the Netravati river as well as treated sewage from Mangalore City Corporation. Dedicated Reverse Osmosis facilities are provided to upgrade treated sewage water to Demineralisation feed quality inside the refinery so that freshwater consumption is optimised. A new desalination plant is already commissioned.

MRPL also had two mild thermal cracking units, namely Visbreakers and one deep thermal cracking, Delayed Coker Unit (DCU). The Delayed Coker Unit deploys four coke drums wherein the residual carbon from the heavy hydrocarbon chain is solidified and separated. The unit is provided with a hydraulic coke-cutting system along with a dedicated coke water separation system.

The treating process in the refinery is done through Amine Sweetening and extraction of sulphur in the Sulphur Recovery Unit. MRPL has six Sulphur Recovery Units (SRU) to recover sulphur from various products generated in the refinery. These SRUs also handle ammonia gases, which are derived due to the presence of nitrogen in the fuel produced.

After the on-site visit, a press meet was held at the Conference hall. Addressing the media persons, Managing Director of MRPL (Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd) M Venkatesh said, “While reporting any news, the media should be neutral and report the facts, but at the end of the day, it appears that we are always defending ourselves. To be honest, we are Engineers first, professionals second and then we are employees. MRPL was the first in India to produce lead-free high-octane gasoline in 1996. To keep in line with our professional approach, we are trying our best to meet the fuel demand of the country and state within the purview of legal provisions.”

Venkatesh further said, “Every bit of our operation is monitored. We are responsible in the first place. We are a public sector organization under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. We are bound by government policies. We are answerable to the public at large; the district, state and nation respect our performance and appearance on the ground. The recently completed Rs 15,000/- crore Phase III Upgradation and Expansion Project is propelling the next phase of growth for MRPL.”

Venkatesh also said that 33% of the Green Belt area is being maintained by MRPL. An additional area has been built as a Green belt by planting trees in Pilikula and Bengre afforestation, Thannirbavi. A biodiversity park at Marshy Land is also being developed.

Concerning Phase IV expansion, the MD said that the land acquisition is in process. “Petrochemical units will be built considering the present need and self-reliance of our country. Our aim is to produce such products so as to reduce the country’s imports.”

Setting up a 2G Ethanol Plant at Harihar – Davangere is at the final environment clearance stage. MRPL will be setting up the plant to utilise agricultural wastes of the local area, which will benefit the farmers. The total CSR amount spent in the last 8 years is Rs 150 Crore, out of which Rs 130 crore has been spent in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Replying to a query on pollution at MRPL, the MD said that the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur has done its study in and around MRPL, and has found nothing abnormal in a 10 km radius of MRPL in the recently conducted survey.

“MRPL has the capability to produce 235 Mega Watt Power. In addition, the company’s solar unit produces 6 Mega Watt Power. The country’s total refining capacity is 250 MMTPA. MRPL produces 15 MMTPA, i.e., 6% of the total capacity. Even in the changing energy scenario, the demand for LPG and ATF will continue. MRPL has 47 Retail Outlets and is planning to produce 500 ROs in the next 5 years,” he added.

Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery B H V Prasad, ED Projects, SP Kamath, ED Refinery and Krishna Hegde, GGM HR and others were also present.



