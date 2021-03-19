Spread the love



















MRPL hosts MOPNG’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Seminar at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and St Aloysius College, Mangaluru jointly organised a seminar called “ Striving for a Sustainable Tomorrow with Green Fuels.” This seminar was part of the series of activities planned by MOPNG to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Speaking on occasion through an online platform, Tarun Kapoor, Secretary P&NG, in his introductory speech, explained the significance of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He stressed the need to ensure the energy security of the nation along with the need to ensure a sustainable future for mankind. M. Venkatesh Managing Director MRPL gave the introductory remarks.

The Seminar was Moderated by MRPL’s Director Refinery Sanjay Verma who introduced the topic of sustainability and stressed upon the need to preserve mother earth for the future generations. Dr Arun Isloor, HOD Chemistry of National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, Prakash Kalbavi ex-chairman of CII, Mangalore, Smt Pomila Jaspal, Director Finance of MRPL and Shri Shyam Kamath, Group General Manager Technical Services of MRPL, presented on key topics related to the central theme.

Dr. Isloor Explained about various possibilities of exploiting renewable energy in the coastal region. Kalbhavi explained the necessary steps to be taken to ensure sustainable growth in the transportation sector. Smt Pomila Jaspal highlighted the many dimensions of benefits that the Ujwala scheme has brought in along with MOPNG’s other green initiatives. Kamath Highlighted various Green fuel initiatives of MRPL, including 2G ethanol and bio ATF.

The seminar ended with the Question and answer session, which was enthusiastically participated by the audience. Dr Rudolph Noronha, General Manager Corporate Communications of MRPL, delivered the vote of thanks. Top officials of MOPNG and Oil industry leaders and officials were present through the online platform.

St Aloysius College ( Autonomous), a premier educational institute with 150 years of legacy, extended a helping hand to MRPL in organising the seminar by being a co-host. Fr. Praveen Martis SJ, The Principal, Dr Allwynb D’sa Registrar and Dr Chandrashekar Shetty HOD Physics and Dr Rita Crasta and Dr Neelakantan of Physics department were present on occasion. Staff and students of Physics, Chemistry and analytical chemistry wing were present.

CII Mangalore chapter Chairman Jeevan Saldanha was present on occasion. From MRPL Rajeev Kushwah, Chief Vigilance Officer, M Elango, ED – Refinery, BHV Prasad, ED – Projects, Sudarshan B, GGM – Marketing and Krishna Hegde, GGM – HR were present on the occasion.