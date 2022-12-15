MRPL hosts Workshop on Disaster Management strategies – Potential Challenges & Interventions

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) hosted a day-long workshop on disaster management strategies, potential challenges, and interventions as a part of Chemical Disaster Prevention Day – 2022, at MERC Hall at MRPL here on December 15.

The workshop was organized by the Karnataka State Safety Institute in association with the Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, and the Government of Karnataka in association with MRPL, MCF Ltd., and Syngene International Ltd.

The inauguration of the event was done in the gracious presence of K G Nanjappa, Additional Director of Factories & Boilers; R K Parthasarathy, Jt Director of Factories; Rajesh C Mishrikoti, Dy Director of Factories; S P Kamath, ED (Refinery)-MRPL; Krishna Hegde, GGM (HR)-MRPL; and Ranga Rao, Unit Head—Syngene International Limited.

The inaugural session started with a welcome address by Atul K Bhongle, GM (HSE-F & S) followed by the inaugural address by K G Nanjappa and S P Kamath, ED (R), MRPL, delivered the keynote address.

The session was attended by approximately 150 delegates from all the major industries of Mangalore and Udupi. Five sessions on topics, related to accident prevention and disaster management, were delivered by speakers from various industries.

Rajendra Acharya, GM-HSE-MRPL, presented a session on “Challenges and Interventions in Process Safety Management.” The programme was compered by the Assistant Manager of Fire and Safety, MRPL Kunal Singh.