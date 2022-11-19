MRPL Karnataka Rajyotsava: 108 members Donate Blood

Mangaluru: A blood donation drive was organised at MRPL as part of Karnataka Rajyotsava Celebration in association with MRPL Employees Union, ONGC MRPL Karmachari Sangha and Wenlock District Hospital Mangaluru. Shri BHV Prasad- ED (Projects), Shri Krishna Hegde- GGM (HR) and Shri M S Sudarshan – CGM (HSE), Shri Mukesh B A – President (MEU), Shri Abhishek Karanth – Secretary (MEU), Shri Nithin H U– President (MOKS) and office bearers of MEU & MOKS were present on the occasion.

Shri BHV Prasad commended employees for the enthusiastic and meaningful celebration of the Karnataka Rajyotsava through such a noble programme. He also expressed that blood donation is a service to the society to save lives. Shri Krishna Hegde said that MRPL is organising Blood donation drive, every year to serve the nation and this blood donation drive is a symbol of its service as an organisation.”

The drive was organised in association with Wenlock Govt. District Hospital, Mangalore. Dr Antony, Blood Bank Officer present at the venue, briefed about the benefits of blood donation.

Totally 108 members, including MRPL Employees, family members, secondary workforce and CISF, apart from a few members of the general public, participated in the blood donation drive.