MRPL MD bats for Mangaluru as the Commercial Capital of Karnataka at Inaugural of KCCI Renovated Building

Mangaluru: In a call for collective efforts towards elevating Mangaluru as the commercial capital of Karnataka, Mr Sanjay Varma, Managing Director (Additional Charge) & Director (Refinery) Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited emphasized the pivotal role of all stakeholders. He underscored the importance of enhancing connectivity through the airport, railways, and national highways, positioning Mangaluru as a key economic hub. Acknowledging the city’s natural advantages, he also stressed the need to protect the delicate local environment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly renovated chamber building, Mr Sanjay Varma highlighted that MRPL and the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) find themselves at an opportune juncture in their developmental journey, with the potential for mutually beneficial growth.

“Growing together must be our motto while respecting the sensitive ecological system of the Mangaluru region. It is imperative that we proceed with careful planning, prioritize sustainable development, and preserve the environment by learning from our past experiences. By embracing innovative solutions, we can safeguard our rich natural heritage and lead Mangalore towards becoming an undisputed financial and environmental leader in the region,” stated Mr Varma.

He continued, “Let us unite in our collective determination to shape a brighter and more sustainable future for this region. I am confident that, with KCCI’s dedication and the industry’s responsible practices, we will continue to make significant progress and contribute to environmental stewardship for years to come.”

Mr Varma assured KCCI of MRPL’s unwavering support in the journey towards sustainable growth. He expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed optimism about KCCI’s future activities, contributing to the region’s development and attracting investments from across India.

“As one of India’s leading industry conglomerates, I am certain that our efforts will have a positive impact on numerous industry leaders and entrepreneurs in this area. I extend my best wishes and hope that this rejuvenated Chamber of Commerce and Industry becomes a source of inspiration, prosperity, sustainability, and growth for all,” concluded Mr Varma.

Further, speaking on the occasion, the President of KCCI, Mr M. Ganesh Kamath remarked that the steps taken to give an enhanced look to the building are in line with the Smart City Mission’s retrofitting objective and bringing back the ancient glory of the Bunder area in Mangaluru. The Chamber has used this opportunity of renovation by setting an example and others could also follow in its footsteps. He also gave a call to the government of Karnataka to provide subsidies for restoration similar to Kerala where the government supports restoration of heritage buildings right from planning to execution stage. He said the restoration of old buildings like Custom House, DC office, and Old Port will add a lot of value to the history, heritage and culture of Mangalore city by attracting tourism and related industries.

Later Mr. Varma felicitated the noted architect of the project, Ar. Niren Jain and others who were part of the project. Mr. Varma also facilitated the Committee members of the building renovation committee of KCCI headed by Shri Anand G. Pai, Director, KCCI. The vote of thanks was rendered by Shri Divakar Pai Kochikar, Hon. Secretary, KCCI.

