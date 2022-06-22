MRPL observes International Day of Yoga

Mangaluru: ONGC MRPL fraternity participated in the International Day of Yoga celebration with zeal and enthusiasm.

A Yoga session was held in the morning at 0630 AM for the employees of MRPL at MRPL Employees Recreation Centre (MERC). Ms Snehal Edrami, a certified Yoga Trainer conducted the session in which employees and their family members participated.

Shri M Venkatesh, Managing Director, Shri Sanjay Varma, Director – Refinery and Shri JT Venkateswarlu, IPoS, CVO, Shri BHV Prasad, ED – Projects joined in the lighting of the lamp after which the Yoga Day celebrations in MRPL began.

DPS School students too gathered in the MERC main hall and participated in the Yoga session with great enthusiasm.

CISF personnel of the MRPL Unit also participated in the Yoga session and had an interesting presentation of Yoga asanas in the Unit courts.

In the afternoon an awareness session on the subject ‘Yoga for Humanity’ by Dr Ajithesha NH, Asst. Professor at University College, Mangalore was organised in the MRPL premises. Dr Ajithesha enlightened the audience with useful tips on the benefits of Yoga on health. He summed up Yoga as a process of replacing the old patterns with the new and appropriate patterns.

A good number of employees took benefit of the session.