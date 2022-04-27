MRPL Signs Agreement with PEP Fuels for First Door to Door Delivery of HSD

Mangaluru: MRPL has entered into an agreement with M/s. PEP Fuels, a start-up company promoted by ONGC for door to door delivery of Diesel to customers’ premises through mobile dispensers in the city of Mangalore. This is an app-based application, wherein the customers can download the application “Pep Fuels” from Google Play Store and start ordering. This facility is available for those customers/industries/large residential societies in Mangalore where the consumption of Diesel is for their Genset or heavy stationary machinery/equipment and for a minimum quantity of 200 litres or more. The customers can also schedule their requirements and accordingly the mobile dispenser will deliver the fuel directly. PEP Fuels delivery is with IOT/RFID based technology, which reduces the pilferage and losses.

This facility was inaugurated by MRPL’s Director Refinery Shri Sanjay Varma in the presence of Executive Director (Marketing & Projects) Shri. B H V Prasad and Group General Manager Shri. H C Sathyanarayana and Shri. Sandeep Thakur, Co-founder of PEP Fuels on 26th April 2022 at MRPL’s flagship Owned Company Operated Retail Outlet in Panambur.

This facility will help in reaching Diesel to customers in their premises located in and around Mangalore. It is also planned to expand this facility with PEP Fuels in other regions also.