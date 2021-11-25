MRPL Signs MOU with Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited

Mangaluru: MRPL has signed an MOU with Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited at Noida on 24 for setting up CNG stations in North Kerala and Karnataka.

Sri H.C. Sathyanarayana GGM (Marketing) of MRPL Shri Rajiv Sikka CEO IOAGPL represented the two organisations during the signing. This agreement is made for establishing CNG stations at MRPL’s retail outlets in North Kerala and Hubli-Dharwad regions where Indian Oil Adani Gas is having licences to establish CNG stations from PNGRB.

This initiative is expected to enable MRPL to serve its customers with their diverse energy requirements. The agreement also paves way for MRPL to enter the business of supplying new generation fuels for the intended geographical area.