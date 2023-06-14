MRPL Signs MoU with Karnataka Forest Dept for Rejuvenation of Kudumburu River on World Environment Day

Mangaluru: MRPL celebrated world environment day by signing an MoU with the Karnataka Forest Department at the MRPL Employees Recreation Centre (MERC), MRPL Township here on June 14.

The programme began with an invocation. CGM-HSE Sudarshan M welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp and later watering the plant by the Director (Refinery) and MD (additional charge) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) Sanjay Varma along with other dignitaries.

The oath to protect the environment was administered in Kannada, Hindi and English languages to the gathering.

Addressing the gathering Deputy Conservator of Forests Mangaluru division Dr Dinesh Kumar said, “It is a great honour for me to be here. This is the second year I am attending the programme. I am very thankful to MRPL for their cooperation and support in allowing us to sign the MoU. MRPL supports the green belt in the city. We have implemented four projects under the CSR funding of MRPL. This will be a landmark achievement for the Forest Department and MRPL. This is going to be a challenging project. The area we are going to target will have a great impact”.

Dr Dinesh further said, “Mangaluru has the best ecosystem with the best fishing breeding. Baikampady Industrial area is good pollution observant. When I spoke to the Director about the Ecosystem Restoration and rejuvenation of the Kudumburu River project, they wholeheartedly accepted my proposal. Earlier, Keralites were coming for fishing in the Kudumburu River and there was good demand for the fish. Now it has become the gateway for dumping waste. With no one monitoring the area, it has become the dumping yard for the industries and is a big headache for the people of Mangaluru. Dumping of the entire city waste has blocked the drainages. I am grateful to MRPL for taking the initiative for the Ecosystem Restoration and rejuvenation of the Kudumburu River”.

Dr Dinesh also said, “We need to stop the dumping activities in this area by fencing it and also restore the drainage. Once it is restored and protected, all other activities will be taken care of. We need to clean the area by dredging it and create fishbone drainage construction which is well developed and implemented in Tamilnadu”. A PPT about the project was presented by Dr Kumar on the occasion.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Mangaluru Division Dr Dinesh Kumar and ED refinery S P Kamath signed the MOU for “Ecosystem Restoration and rejuvenation of Kudumburu River and adjacent Mangrove forest area”.

Environmental Officer KSPCB Dr Ravi D R speaking on the Occasion said, “Today we are celebrating the Environment day. We need to understand the path of development which has happened for the last several years. At some points, we are aware that pollution has increased and resources reduced both in terms of quality and quantity. We need to protect the environment for future generations. These resources are not only for our generations but we need to preserve, protect and conserve them for future generations. We need to understand the importance of the environment and why we need to protect it for future generations”.

Dr Ravi further said, “Nature is doing its work for the sustenance of people and sustenance of flora and fauna. Pollution has now increased. Pollution is not a component of industrial development and industrial revolution. All these years we are targeting industries and saying pollution is only because of industries. Studies have already proved that the total pollution of industries is only 14%. The other part 76% of Pollution is from the public. The project which we have undertaken now for the restoration of the waterbodies in Mangaluru highlights that pollution is not from Industries but Industries are contributing to the rejuvenation of these ecosystems”.

Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery & Managing Director (Additional Charge) spoke on the occasion and said “We call our earth, Mother Earth because she cares & nurtures. Now we need to take care of our mother. Due to Climate Change part of our land has degraded, Water availability has shrunk and now we need to manage our waste in a sustainable way.”

Students from Govinda Das College presented a skit “Beat Plastic Pollution”. DPS School students participated in the exhibition related to Plastic Pollution.

Pavithra, Engineer HSE coordinated the Prize distribution. Kanchan Deshwal compered the programme and Prasanna Kumar, GM – HSE delivered the vote of thanks.

