MRPL sponsored 55 High-tech Toilets Inaugurated in Belthangady

Mangaluru: Education Minister B C Nagesh inaugurated, 55 High tech toilets sponsored by MRPL in 55 government schools of Belthangady here on November 2.

All the 55 toilets have been built on the same model while the girl’s section of the toilets are fitted with incinerators.

Managing Director of MRPL M Venkatesh said, “I am proud that MRPL under CSR has supported 55 government schools in Belthangady by constructing 55 high-tech toilets under the Shiksha Samrakshan scheme which will benefit the rural children of Belthangady taluk for the purpose of their education”.

Education Minister B C Nagesh spoke on the occasion and said that the government through the National Education Policy would bring the desired change in the society mainly in the education sector.

MRPL under its Shiksha Samrakshan scheme has supported hundreds of schools in coastal Karnataka to have the necessary infrastructure, computer lab, school hall, classrooms and toilets.

MP DK district Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Belthangady Harish Poonja, GGM HR MRPL Krishna Hegde, Town Panchayat President Rajani Kudva, Town Panchayat Vice President Jayanand, and HMs of the various schools and other officials were also present.

