MRPL sponsored Apathbanbdhu event launched at Nitte

Mangaluru: MRPL sponsored event “Apathbandhu” was launched today at Nitte Deemed University’s KSHEMA Complex.

15 members each from Chelairu and Madhya villages were trained to give first aid training to the needy people during emergencies like vehicle accidents, snake bites, dog bites, fire accidents, Cardiac arrests etc with the intention to provide instant first aid to save lives during emergencies in rural areas.

MRPLhas sponsored 10 such villages in its neighbourhood from 5 Panchayats Viz. Bala, Soorinje, Jokatte, Chelairu, and Permude (each having 2 villages).

‘Apathbandhu Training’ program aims to provide knowledge and skills to participants from these villages and enables them to assist people in the event of an accident or emergency situation. Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences along with other institutions of KSHEMA fraternity joined hands with MRPL to execute this program.

Shri M. Venkatesh launched the program in presence of Shri Vinay Hegde Chancellor of Nitte Deemed University.

Dr Kishore DHO, Shri Sanjay Varma Director Refinery MRPL, Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary VC Nitte University, Dr G Srinikethan Director Nitte, Dr Fatima Dsilva Principal NUINS, Dr Sripada G Mehandale HOD, KSHEMA, Shri M S Sudharshan cgm Dr Rudolph Noronha GM CC MRPL Shri Narasimha Murthy MRPL were present on occasion.