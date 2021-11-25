MRPL Statement on Secondary Workforce

Mangaluru: Recently there have been false reports in certain sections of media about MRPL’s alleged plans to lay off secondary workforce members.

MRPL wishes to bring to the notice of all that during the COVID crisis, MRPL emerged as one of the few organisations which paid full salary to all its secondary workforce along with fully paid leave. MRPL has received both appreciations from Government bodies and awards from the Public Relations Society for its contribution during the COVID-crisis.

MRPL supports thousands of members from local areas as secondary workforce and few more thousand who work under various contracts being executed either within or outside its premises, providing a livelihood for thousands of residents primarily from the twin districts.

It must be noted that MRPL has never done any layoff in the past except during the rarest of rare situations where individuals have done extreme disciplinary violations. Hence it is requested not to trust malicious reports attempting to defame this central government Mini Ratna entity which has done yeoman service to the region.

Certain individuals have time and again tried to make defamatory statements against MRPL, targeting certain MRPL officials as corrupt. MRPL being a central government entity has zero tolerance towards corrupt practices.

MRPL is planning strong legal action against those who make defamatory statements about the organisation or its officers without any evidence in public gatherings and social media.