MRPL supports District and State to meet Oxygen Demand

Mangaluru: During the second wave of the COVID crisis responding to the clarion call of honourable PM and under the guidance of MOPNG, responding to the advise of the Government of Karnataka, MP Dakshina Kannada Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel and Local administration, MRPL had committed to establish eight medical grade Oxygen generation plants all across Karnataka. MRPL’s parent company ONGC also had established two Oxygen plants in Karnataka. Together these 10 Oxygen Plants are deployed to the service of the state. MRPL was the first Oil PSU to complete and put into operation all the Oxygen Plants within the stipulated date of 15th August 2021.

A 930 litre per minute capacity Oxygen Plant at Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangalore, as per the proposal from our District administration at the cost of Rs 1.12 Crore, was already commissioned and serving the needy. This plant will be a 56 M³/Hour capacity (i.e. 930 litres per minute).

This unit was inaugurated today 7th October 2021 by MP Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel in presence of MLA Shri Vedavyas Kamath and DC Dakshina Kannada Shri K.V. Rajendra.

From MRPL Shri BHV Prasad Executive Director, Shri Krishna Hegde GGM (HR), Shri P.P. Chainulu CEO (OMPL), Shri Subraya Bhat CGM, Shri Malatesh M.H. and Shri Ramesh DGM OMPL were present on the occasion.

In Addition, MRPL has also established 7 more Oxygen generation Plants in six different locations as below.

1. Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangalore 1.12 Crore

2. Govt Hospital Sirsi 500 Ltr / Min Rs 70 Lakh

3. Govt. Hospital Gokak 500 Ltr/Min Rs 70 Lakh

4. Govt Hospital Gangavathi 500L/Min Rs 70Lakh

5. District Hospital Haveri Unit A 500 L/min Rs 70 Lakh

6. District Hospital Haveri Unit B 500 L/min Rs 70 Lakh

7. Taluk Hospital Kundagol 500 L/min Rs 70 Lakh

8. District Hospital Dharwad 500L/min Rs 70 Lakh

MRPL’s associate company PMHBL has sponsored Rs 70 Lakh for the Unit at Kundalgol, and the unit was executed with the help of MRPL. Another associate company OMPL took up the responsibility of coordinating the entire execution.

During the COVID first wave MRPL had supported district administration with food kits, sanitizers, masks, travel arrangements for migrant workers, food for the unorganised sector & destitute and ventilators for Wenlock Hospital.

Shri M. Venkatesh, our Managing Director has reiterated that MRPL is committed to supporting the people of our District and State during this unprecedented crisis and we shall back wholeheartedly the endeavours of our District Administration, Govt. of Karnataka and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, GoI.

