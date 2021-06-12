Spread the love



















MRPL to Assist in Removal of Tug Alliance from Padubidri beach

Mangaluru: The recent mishap during Cyclone Tauktae, had resulted in a fatal accident causing damage to a vessel named Tug Alliance with the unfortunate loss of human lives. This vessel is owned by a company named M/s V. S. Shipping and their main contractor was M/s Under Water Services limited. This vessel during the accident was approaching NMPT for berthing. M/s Under Water Services assists us in the operation and maintenance of our SPM facility which is located 17 Kilometers inside the sea under the jurisdiction of NMPT. The reasons for this mishap are being investigated by competent authorities.

As a responsible central government organisation, MRPL is assisting the administration and closely monitoring the developments pertaining to this vessel. MRPL has also been closely following up the efforts made by both the vessel owners M/s V. S. Shipping and the contractor M/s Under Water Services limited and extending them all possible support and assistance in expediting the removal of the tug from the capsized location.

The tug owner has applied for necessary statutory clearances from the Marine Mercantile department (MMD) for removal of the tug from the capsized location and awaiting their instructions and permission. No oil or pollutant has been found in the vessel and a detailed survey for any oil remaining on the deck is in progress and a “No Pollution certificate” is expected in a day or two.

MRPL in the larger public interest is assisting both these concerns in liaisoning with the administration, competent authorities and the owner of the vessel and contractor continuously to ensure that the tug can be removed from the Capsized location (Padubidri beach) at the earliest. MRPL shall continue to provide all necessary support even after the availability of necessary clearance from MMD till the safe removal of the vessel from the current location.

