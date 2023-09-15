MRPL to Organize Free Artificial Limb Camp through Jaipur Foots

Mangaluru: A free artificial limb camp will be conducted in Mangalore in October 2023 by the skilled technicians of Jaipur Foots as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of MRPL.

Beneficiaries who wish to participate in this camp should send their application along with their address, phone number, and disability details to Executive (CSR), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Kuthethoor Post Via Katipalla, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, 575030.

It is requested to send the application along with the relevant documents to reach the above-mentioned address on or before September 28, 2023.

The exact date of the camp and other details will be intimated to the applicants directly.

For more information Call 0824 – 2886058/2179

