MRPL to Spend Rs 1.45 Crore to Support Coastal Afforestation

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has joined hands with Karnataka State Forest Department to support afforestation in the coastal region. Under this effort, MRPL will be assisting the Karnataka State Forest Department’s initiative towards the plantation project at Thaneerbavi village near Bengre Deemed Forest Area.

On March 5th 2021, MRPL entered into an MOU with the Karnataka Forest Department agreeing to extend financial support to the tune of Rs 1,45,80,794/- excluding taxes. A total of 4000 trees of various species are planned to be planted, covering an area of 10 hectares. MRPL has taken up this project under its Corporate Environment Responsibility Project.

During the event from MRPL Madam Pomila Jaspal- DF, Shri Sanjay Varma- DR, Shri Rajeev Kushwah-CVO, Shri M Elango- ED (Refinery), Shri BHV Prasad- ED (Projects), Shri Krishna Hegde – GGM HR, Shri Keshav Nayak-GGM (Maintenance), Shri U V Aithal- GGM (Operations), Shri SP Kamath- GGM (T/S), Shri MS Sudarshan-CGM (HSE) and other senior management officials were present. From Karnataka Forest Department, Dr. V Karikalan- DFO, Sri N Subramanya Rao- Assistant Conservator of the forest, and Sri P Sreedhar -RFO were present.

MRPL will also assist the Forest department by supporting its seashore afforestation mitigation measures. For example, the sandy beach soil will be replaced with fresh red soil, and a shade net will be provided at the seashore area for the control of salted sea breeze, water for seedlings/tree’s, etc., will also be arranged at Bengre for supporting the growth of trees and plants.

These initiatives of MRPL are expected to help the Karnataka state Forest Department to combat the menace of Costal deforestation. MRPL’s ambitious initiative is expected to benefit the region to strengthen the Environment to reduce the ill effects of Climate Change. The project is planned to have a timeline till 2025 for completion.