MRPL to Sponsor Kudumburu River Rejuvenation and Mangrove Forestation

Mangaluru: “Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and Karnataka Forest Department Sign MoU for Restoration and Rejuvenation of Kudumburu River and Adjoining Mangrove Forest Area”, said the Director (Refinery) and MD (additional charge) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) Sanjay Varma during the press meet held at the MRPL Employees Recreation Centre (MERC), MRPL Township here on June 14.

Addressing the media persons Varma said, “In a significant step towards ecosystem restoration, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and the Karnataka Forest Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the restoration and rejuvenation of the Kudumburu River and its adjoining mangrove forest area. The project, encompassing an expansive area of 171 hectares (422.55 acres), includes the conservation of a mangrove forest and wetland spanning 151 hectares (373.129 acres) and the revitalization of the 20-hectare (49.42 acres) Kudumburu River. It will cover the geographic areas encompassing Kenjar, Baikampady and Thokur Village. MRPL has come forward to bear an expense of Rs 19.86 Crore Rs for the entire project”.

Varma further said, “The deteriorating condition of the Kudumburu River and wetland, primarily caused by industrial activities in and around the Baikampady Industrial Cluster, prompted the need for concerted efforts to reverse the ecological damage. Illegal encroachment and the rampant dumping of domestic waste have severely impacted the freshwater flow into the wetland, hampering the natural restoration of the mangrove forest. The restoration and rejuvenation of the Kudumburu River and its adjoining mangrove forest are expected to yield several significant benefits for the ecosystem and the local community. The improved brackish water flow and increased water salinity in the wetland area will promote the growth of mangroves, serving as vital nurseries for aquatic species and supporting the local fisheries. Additionally, the resolution of water stagnation issues through enhanced brackish water flow will lead to improved water quality in the Kudumburu River and interconnected lakes, benefitting both the environment and the communities dependent on these water bodies”.

Varma also said, “The restoration efforts will have a positive impact on the livelihoods of local fishermen, as the revival of the ecosystem will enable the resumption of summer fishing activities, which previously yielded 5-6 tonnes of fish. This will not only enhance their income but also contribute to the overall economic well-being of the region. Furthermore, the restoration of the mangrove forest will play a crucial role in stabilizing riverbanks and mitigating soil erosion. The project is also expected to address the adverse effects of climate change by promoting carbon sequestration and acting as a natural buffer against its impacts”.

Both MRPL and the Karnataka Forest Department expressed their enthusiasm and dedication to implementing the project and ensuring its successful outcomes. They emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between the government, industries, and communities to achieve long-term sustainability.

ED Refinery S P Kamath, ED Projects B HV Prasad, Krishna Hegde GGM – HR and Sudarshan MS CGM (HSE) MRPL were also present. General Manager (Corporate Communications) Rudolph Noronha delivered the vote of thanks.

