MRPL to Support District and State to Meet Oxygen Demand

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd ( MRPL) Will be establishing 5 oxygen generation plants in Dakshina Kannada and the rest of Karnataka to support the state Governments fight against the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

As guided by MP Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel and the District administration, MRPL will be setting up a 930 litres per minute plant in Government Wenlock Hospital.

Shell MRPL Aviation (SMA) which is a joint venture between MRPL and Shell will be contributing Rs 75 Lakh for this initiative.

MRPL has already placed an order for this unit on M/s Summits Hygronics Private Limited for an order value of Rs 1.12 Crores. This plant will be a 56M3/Hr capacity (930 litres per minute). This system will have Compressors, PSA Tank, Filters, Tanks, Dryers etc and will ensure Oxygen Pressure of 4 bars with a purity of 93 +- 3 which should be sufficient to meet the Medical Oxygen requirement.

In Addition, MRPL will also be setting up 4 more Oxygen generation plants in four different places in the state of Karnataka as guided by the Government of Karnataka. It is to be recalled that recently the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas functioning under the Government of India had guided different Oil and Gas PSU‘s to set up 28 Oxygen plants in Karnataka. Apart from these 4 plants of MRPL, MRPL’s parent company ONGC also will be setting up 2 more oxygen plants in needy locations of Karnataka.

Out of these plants, MRPL has already placed an order for 2 plants of 530 Litres per minute generation capacity at a value of Rs 1.4 Crore for the two plants.

During the first COVID wave, MRPL had supported the district administration with food kits, sanitisers, masks, travel arrangement for migrant workers and food for the unorganised sector and destitutes.

MRPL MD Shri M. Venkatesh has said that “ MRPL is committed to supporting the citizens of our District, State and Nation at large during this unprecedented crisis and we shall back wholeheartedly the endeavours of honourable MOPNG and honourable MP and the District Administration.”