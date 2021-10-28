Spread the love



















MRPL Vendors’ Meet 2021 as a part of Vigilance Awareness Week

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd arranges for Vendor’s Meet every year as a part of Vigilance Awareness Week. The Virtual meet was conducted on Thursday, 28 th October 2021 to create awareness about new schemes/incentives being offered by the Government to promote indigenous vendors, Vendor registration procedure, Developments in GeM, opportunities available in view of initiatives & other practices in Refinery. More than 200 vendors from different parts of the Country participated in the virtual Vendor Meet 2021.

M Venkatesh, MD MRPL Chaired the event along with Smt Pomila Jaspal, DF, Sanjay Varma, DR, Shri Rajeev Kushwah, CVO, Executive Directors, and other Key executives, who shared their thoughts on what could drive a successful integral relationship between MRPL and its major stakeholders, i.e. Vendors.

MRPL held a knowledge sharing session on Procurement Procedure of MRPL and the scopes ; opportunities for vendors to participate in the tenders of MRPL, along with presentations on different topics such as procurement through GeM portal and various opportunities to MSME vendors.

Vendors shared their pleasant experience of business relationships with MRPL in terms of smooth resolution of grievances, timely release of payments and strict adherence to established regulations. The Materials Department took the lead in organizing this Meet which turned out to be a grand success.

Issued by : Rudolph V.J. Noronha

General Manager (Corporate Communication)

