MRPL Vigilance Awareness Week Inaugurated

Mangaluru: MRPL is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 26th October to 1st November 2021 with the theme ‘Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity’.

The inaugural ceremony of the Vigilance Awareness Week was held on 26th October 2021 at 11:00 am in front of the Administration building. Shri M Venkatesh, Managing Director, Pomila Jaspal Director – Finance, Sanjay Verma, Director – Refinery and Rajeev Kushwah ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer of MRPL inaugurated the programme by the lighting of the lamp along with ED (Refinery) Shri M Elango and ED (Projects) Shri B H V Prasad.

After the formal inauguration, Integrity Pledge was administered to the employees. Integrity Pledge was administered in Kannada by Managing Director, in English by Director-Finance and in Hindi by Director-Refinery. The programme was conducted in strict compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. Employees from other departments administered the pledge from their respective work locations.

During the Program, the PIDPI Awareness booklet was released for creating awareness on PIDPI (Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer) resolution. All the common queries and doubts on PIDPI are addressed in this booklet. CVO-MRPL briefed the gathering on the PIDPI resolution. He explained to the gathering that under this resolution, the identity of the complainant is kept secret and therefore the complainant is protected from any victimization for making complaints.

MD-MRPL gave his message and stressed the importance of honesty and integrity in both personal and professional life. He said that being vigilant helps to keep the company and the nation on the path of progress. He encouraged all the employees to contribute to the development of the nation by being vigilant and through participation.

A short movie on the theme ‘Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity’ was released on this occasion for creating awareness on PIDPI resolution and Integrity.

Shri Lakshmeesha, GM –Vigilance compered the programme.

