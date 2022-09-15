MRPL wins coveted Energy Technology Awards

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (ONGC MRPL) has been conferred with two prestigious awards at the 25th Energy Technology meet held at the Sahara Star hotel, Mumbai on September 15.

These awards were handed over to M Venkatesh, MD MRPL, Nandakumar V (GGM) and Sudhir Pai M (CGM) by hon’ble Minister MOPNG Hardeep Singh Puri and Rameshwar Teli (MOS MOPNG) in the presence of more than thousand delegates from all the PSU and Private Petroleum Refineries and various stakeholders.

Earlier MRPL had won SAKSHAM Award 2019-20 for Best Furnace Efficiency and also the Best Innovation in Refinery for 2021-22.

The 25th edition of the Energy Technology Meet was hosted by CHT (Centre for High Technology) of the MOPNG and co-hosted by HPCL Mumbai from 15th to 17th September 2022.

