MRPL wins Eight PRCI National Excellence Awards

Mangaluru: In the recently held PRCI National Excellence Awards (Chanakya Awards) -2022, MRPL has made an impactful entry with 8 Awards (Including 5 First Prizes), emerging as one of the top winners among the PSU and Private organisations vying for these awards. These awards were given away at the 16th Global Communication Conclave of PRCI, held on the 11th and 12th of November 2022 in Kolkata.

MRPL has won first prize (Gold) in the following Categories

1) Best Corporate Movie (Crystal Award for Excellence)

2) Best Music Video

3) Best Motivational Video

4) Contribution to Child Healthcare. (Diamond Award)

5) Most Innovative Product of the year

MRPL’s GM (CC), Dr Rudolph V.J. Noronha, was adjudged as the Promising PR Person of the Year”.

PRCI National Excellence Awards are given to various Public Relations and Corporate Communications organisations and Individuals across the nation for excellence in the practice of their profession.