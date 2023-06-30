MRPL wins Government e-Market (GeM) Star Buyer Award

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been selected by GeM as the winner in “GeM Star Buyers” category in the Kreta-Vikreta Gaurav Samman Samaroh 2023.

Shri T M Pai, GGM (Materials) received the award at Vanijya Bhavan, New Delhi on 26.06.2023, from Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs &amp; Food and Public Distribution, who felicitated the awardees.

This event was organized to celebrate GeM’s vision of a transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement landscape in India.

During FY 2022-23, MRPL has displayed exemplary commitment towards enhancing the credibility of public procurement procedures by consistently relying on GeM to conduct business in the national public procurement market.


