MRPL Wins in 12 Categories at PRCI Global Communication Conclave

New Delhi: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has put up its best show by winning awards in 12 categories at the 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave held on 21 and 22 September 2023 in New Delhi.

MRPL has won maximum awards among organisations from Karnataka and was adjudged among the best in 12 categories, including Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign, Best Corporate Community Impact Program, Best Government Communication Film, etc.

The awards were presented to MRPL by PRCI in the presence of a distinguished gathering comprising industry stalwarts and luminaries. MRPL was among 65+ companies which had participated in these awards. The Information Commissioner, Bangladesh, Gulam Rehman, Chief Emeritus, PRCI, M B Jayaram, B V Vittal, Director, NFL, Professor Matthew Hibberd, Director of the Institute of Media and Journalism (IMeG), Switzerland, were among the dignitaries present.

Dr Rudolph Noronha, GM-Corporate Communications and Mr Manish Guptha, Senior Manager –CC received the awards on behalf of MRPL.

On the occasion, Shri Krishna Hedge GGM HR MRPL said, “MRPL in every facet of its functioning strives to reach out and make an impact in its social sphere, and these awards are an encouragement to work harder in that direction.”

Like this: Like Loading...