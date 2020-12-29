Spread the love



















MRPL wins India’s Best PSU Award

Mangaluru: MRPL won it again the prestigious “India’s Best PSU Award-2019” from Dalal Street Investment Journal in “Miniratnaof the year: Manufacturing” category in a hat-trick. This award aims to recognize exemplary operations, systems and evidence of their impact to business vitality.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) is a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna CPSE in the petroleum (Refinery &Marketing) cognate group under the administration of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. MRPL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil. It has three sets of primary units (Phase1, 2, & 3) at Mangalore, Karnataka.

This award is an acknowledgement to MRPL’s in recognition and appreciation of the contribution made by the company over the year 2019. The in-house operating techniques, Troubleshooting ideas and eco-friendly practices for refining operations are enablers for MRPL to stand ahead of fellow Indian Refining companies.

The company commenced the expansion plan for retail outlets in the state of Karnataka and Kerala and it is in the process of establishing its retail network in the refinery zone. Diesel produced at Mangalore based Petroleum refinery MRPL, has now started engines of all the KSRTC and BMTC buses that transport millions of passengers every day.