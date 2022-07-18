MRPL Wins PRCI Zonal Award for Best PSU Implementing CSR for Social Cause

Mangaluru: Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) – South Zone conferred the award for ‘Best PSU implementing CSR for Social Cause’ to MRPL on World PR Day organised by PRCI – South Zone at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangalore on 16th July 2022.

Shri Rudolph Noronha, GM-CC received the award on behalf of Team MRPL from Dr M Vijaya Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya University & Shri MB Jayaram, Chief Mentor & Chairman Emeritus – PRCI in the presence of other Dignitaries and eminent personalities in different fields. Shri Jagadish Holla and Shri Canute Pinto, Office bearers of PRCI – Mangalore Chapter were present and coordinated the entire event.

Delegates from different parts of South India including Corporates, PR Heads, HR Heads, Journalists & Students of reputed Institutes were part of this enthralling programme.