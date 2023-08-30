MRPL wins Water Management Company of the Year 2023

Mangaluru: MRPL bagged the prestigious award The EEF (Energy and Environment Foundation) Global Water Management Company of the Year 2023 on 25th August 2023 at Ambedkar International Convention Centre-Janpath, New Delhi. Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI, Shri Kaushal Kishore presented the awards. Shri Venktesh M Nayak, GM (Operations-P&U) & Shri Arpit Gaur, Engineer (HSE) received the award on behalf of Team MRPL.

This award is being given to every industrial sector to recognize and honour, the organizations taking responsibility to contribute towards conservation and protection of the natural resources.

MRPL received this prestigious award for its innovative practices and approach towards water management in the Refinery. The water conservation efforts undertaken by the refinery during the summer months of April to June 2023 to reduce its fresh water dependence during the challenging period of water scarcity. The steps taken by the refinery have not only contributed to its own sustainability but also benefited the residents of Mangalore City. The utilisation of treated city sewage water, desalinated water from our recently commissioned Desalination Plant and internally recycled effluent for the Refinery Operations, MRPL reduced its dependence on the fresh water consumption drastically at a time when Mangalore City was experiencing acute water shortage last summer. This exemplifies, MRPL’s balanced approach towards business excellence and Environmental performance.

Like this: Like Loading...