MRPL’s Vermicomposting Unit Inaugurated by Sunil Kumar, Joint Secretary Refineries-MOPNG)

Mangaluru: Shri Sunil Kumar Joint Secretary ( Refineries), MOPNG today inaugurated the First unit of the MRPL’s 90 Tons per year capacity Vermicomposting project at Mangalore. This is the first such unit of the three large scale vermicomposting units being set up by MRPL at the expense of Rs140 Lakh

MRPL is spread over a campus of 2000 acres. It generates a significant amount of solid waste in the form of fallen leaves, cut grass, vegetable waste, office waste like paper etc. MRPL had chosen vermicomposting technology as a means to convert nearly 90 Tons per year waste into 24 Tons of Manure or fertilizer, which is worth 12 Lakh Rs per year. This process thus not only helps MRPL to manage its solid waste within its campus but also provides good quality manure for its more than 500 acres of Green belt that it nurtures inside the refinery.

Shri Sunil Kumar JSR, MOPNG who was on a visit set the vermin composting process rolling and appreciated the excellent quality of the newly set up unit. He expressed his pleasure over the importance of being given by MRPL towards environmentally sustainable solid waste management technology. A special breed of worm Eudrilus eugeniae, also called the “African Night crawler”, is used as the worm for the vermin composting process in MRPL. This earthworm species is native to tropical West Africa and is being chosen for this process due to its fecund growth and ability to decompose at the fastest rate. Each worm is capable of decomposting 4 kg of solid waste per day.

Led by Managing Director Shri M. Venkatesh, MRPL officials explained to Shri Kumar about the various environmental friendly initiatives being taken up by MRPL. Shri Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery, Smt Pomila Jaspal, Director Finance, Shri Rajeev Kushwah ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Elango M, Executive Director- Projects, Shri UV Aithal, GGM – Operations and Shri MS Sudarsan, CGM – HSE were present on occasion.

Report submitted by : Rudolph V.J.Noronha, General Manager (Corporate Communication)