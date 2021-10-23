MRT-115 & MLC- 82 Gave Scholarship Worth Rs 99K to 13 Students of Various Schools at SAGS

Spread the love



















Mangalore Round Table-115 (MRT 115) & Mangalore Ladies Circle- 82 (MLC 82) Gave Scholarship Worth Rs 99,050 to 13 Students of Various Schools at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, (SAGS)-Mangaluru on Saturday, 23 October 2021

Mangaluru: “Education is the powerful weapon which you can use to change the world – Says Nelson Madela. Mangalore Round Table 115 (MRT115) is part of Round Table India (RTI) and it is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. The aim of these young men is to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. One of the main objectives of the round table is to promote education. Round Table India under the initiative of Freedom Through Education has built 7500+ Classrooms, impacting 7.90 million children in India.

Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 (MLC82) is part of Ladies Circle India. The members are Wives of the round tablers. They strongly believe in service for the betterment of society especially in fields of education of children, empowerment of women and community services.

With covid 19 affecting us the medical sector has faced the brunt the most. Round Table and Ladies Circle have started Project Heal to help this sector. Accordingly, Mangalore Round Table 115 has set up two covid wards of 25 beds and 50beds with all equipment including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, bi-pap machines, etc at Fr Mullers Hospital and Wenlock Govt Hospital at a cost of rupees 78 lakhs.

In the past Mangalore Round table 115 and Mangalore ladies circle have also contributed towards the school fees for children, provided grocery kits to the needy during the recent lockdown, built classrooms and toilet blocks in govt schools, donated furniture, and renovated classrooms in govt schools.

One of the core contributions to society from this organization is the Adhyapan Sahaya or APS scholarship program. Through this program, deserving students are awarded school scholarships to take care of their school fees and expenses for a year. The Students previous performance is evaluated, and the economic status of the student’s family is verified before granting the scholarship. This year we are extending a scholarship amounting to a total of Rs 99,050/- to 13 deserving students going to different institutions.

Mangalore Ladies Circle 82, have set up project Crimson- a Sanitary Napkin Manufacturing Unit at SCT, Manjeshwar

With a vision to provide employment & generate income, Mangalore Ladies Circle 82, have set up project Crimson- a Sanitary Napkin Manufacturing Unit at Snehalaya Charitable Trust, Manjeshwar on the 22nd of October.

The event was inaugurated by the Founder of Snehalaya- Joseph Crasta, Ladies Circle India Area 13 Chairperson Cr. Sapna Kushal, Area 13 Vice Chairperson Cr Nandita Fernandes and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 Chairperson Cr. Jennifer Fernandes. Mangalore Round Table 115 Chairman, Tr. Royster D’souza too graced the occasion. The event was attended online too with various dignitaries of Ladies Circle India and Ladies Circle International.

Mangalore Ladies Circle is a part of Ladies Circle India and consists of the wives of the Mangalore Round Table members. Ladies Circle India is a non-political and non-sectarian organization that works towards the empowerment of women, children, the destitute & the underprivileged. Ladies Circle is an international movement, created to promote friendship & service. They aim at building school classrooms, toilet blocks & projects on women empowerment along with other services dedicated towards the upliftment of society.

Chairperson Jennifer Fernandes said, As Snehalaya Charitable trust is taking care and treating the homeless, destitute and people on streets with psychosocial problems, Mangalore ladies Circle planned to install Sanitary Napkin production Unit as an economically supportive activity for the trust. “The project would also create awareness on menstruation and hygiene in the weaker sections of the society also in turn, creating job opportunities to women.”

The cost of the project of Rs 2,50,000/- has been sponsored by the Tangent International Club of Ladies Circle and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82.

