Mrunal Jain: Hope ‘Sooryavanshi’ craze is still there when film releases after delay



Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Jain has a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer cop action drama “Sooryavanshi” and, considering the film was postponed from its original release date last year owing to the pandemic, he admits he is nervous about how the audience will receive it once it opens.

The actor hopes that the “excitement and the craze” hasn’t died down due to the delay in release.

“I am nervous about how this film is going to be accepted by the audience as it’s releasing after a year. I am just hoping that the excitement and the craze that they had last year is still there,” he told IANS.

The actor says that while he had a tough time coping with the fact that the film was delayed, there is a lot more that happened during at that time.

“There were bigger disappointments worldwide, more than mine, many people lost their lives, many were suffering from other things, my pain was nothing to what the world was facing. I was with my family so I couldn’t say much and I thank God for keeping me and my family safe,” he adds.

Meanwhile, he adds that he loved working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the film, that also stars Katrina Kaif.

“There are no two ways about it that when you work with Rohit Sir, you get a lot to learn so much. Being one of the best in the country and also in doing action films, his brand of masala entertainment, coupled with a good script is what sets him apart. There are a lot of action and fight sequences, a lot of blasts and cars flipping. I saw everything for real!” he shares.