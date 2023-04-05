Ms Agnes Saldanha of SAGS is National Level Winner in Masters’ Athletic Championship

Physical Education Teacher Ms Agnes Saldanha of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru is National Level Winner in Masters’ Athletic Championship

Mangaluru: The PE Teacher Ms Agnes Saldhana of St Aloysius Gonzaga School won a bronze medal in the 200mts race and a gold medal in 4×100 mts (Karnataka team), in the National level Masters Athletic championship held from 27 to 30 March 2023 in Bangalore. She is an accomplished and very successful athlete who is an inspiration to many students.

The principal and staff congratulate Ms Agnes for her great achievement.

