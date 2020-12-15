Spread the love



















Ms. Nirma D’souza Wins Universal Harmony Women’s Empowerment Award

Founder of Re-Chal(Walking Again) Charitable Trust (R), Co-ordinator of Centre for Social Concern-St Joseph’s Indian Institutions Ms. Nirma D’souza wins Universal Harmony Women’s Empowerment Award

Bengaluru: Founder of Re-Chal Charitable Trust (R), a NGO. Ms. Nirma D’souza daughter of Cyril Robert D’souza and Celestin D’souza Bhatnagar Thokkottu, Mangaluru was awarded by Universal Harmony women’s empowerment award on the occasion of International women’s day held on Saturday, 12th December 2020 at KROSS, Bengaluru.. The event was organised by Archdiocese of Bangalore commissions IRD, Ecumenism and dialogue.

Nirma was awarded for her outstanding contribution for the service of humanity and youth. Re – Chal meaning of this NGO is re meaning again chal a hindi word meaning walk. This NGO has been helping the children, youth and women who are unable to walk due to social and economical reasons. a NGO started by Ms. Nirma has been serving humanity. She says her father was the inspiration for her to start this NGO. Her father Cyril Robert D’ Souza himself is involved in so many charitable works as her role model.

She says when I was small I used to see the works of my Dad and got the idea to start this NGO. She says that her Dad encouraged her when she expressed her desire to start this NGO. Her mother Celestin D’ Souza is another person she always looks up to. She says that her mother never discouraged her, be it be for her education or for her works in empowering the poor and the needy. Through this NGO, She single handedly has helped many children, youth and women to walk again (Re – Chal).

Nirma who has an MSW degree from Roshani Nilaya had a desire to serve the poor and the needy. She has completed her MA in Sociology and M.Sc in psychology and B.Ed degree. She was given the award for her outstanding services that she has rendered for humanity. She has worked as Karnataka Regional Animator for Youth movement. She has worked among the Alcoholic Anonymous community.

She has the Practical experience in working with children, youth, women and senior citizens. she was a coordinator for Makkala Sahaya Vani (Childline-1098) in the office of Police Commissioner in Bangalore. She too has served as State Asst. Coordinator for Women and Child Departments, Project of Missing Child Beauru , Don Bosco Organization,Bangalore She is Training Officer for the Labour Net Private Ltd, Bangalore, she too has worked as Coordinator for Carmel Jyothi NGO, Bellary. Apart from her social service she has also worked as lecturer at St.Sebastian PU College ,Permannur and as a Student counsellor in St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru. Currently working as a student counsellor in St. Joseph’s Indian High School and as Coordinator of Center for social Concern in St Joseph’s Indian Institutions, Bengaluru.

As part of Centre for Social Concern Activities of St Joseph’s Indian Institution working with the Bijapur district Students empowering them with Counselling and Psycho education Programmes, Rural and urban cultural expose programmes, various awareness programmes to the teachers, Social works, and common people from the last 3 years. She too was a member of Youth Quake, AICUF and ICYM. She too was the animator for YSM Karnataka Region. She founded Re-Chal Charitable Trust (R)in 2014 for empowering women, welfare of the children at risk and for welfare of youth.

She has been to various places as a resource person to give talks to the children, youth and the community people. I have the experience in organizing camps, seminars at different places in my leadership capacity. I have written articles for various magazines in Konkani and other languages. During the lockdown Nirma was very active in reaching out to many migrants in Bangalore.

She was awarded SAMAJA RATANA AWARD 2017 for her outstanding contribution to the field of Education and Social work. I got a new life because Nirma Akka says Lalbi who was helped by Nirma for the kidney transplantation. Basamma from Bijapur says that Nirma amma is a person who helped her to get government support for her son’s medical expenses. Her classmate Sr Mariama says that Nirma always had a soft corner for the poor and neglected even during her college days at Roshani. Mahesh, another classmate of hers says that when we finished our MSW we were searching for jobs in MNCs but she wanted to serve in the social sector.

Nirma has an ambition to start an orphanage.