Ms Padmavathi is the New Managing Director of MESCOM

Mangaluru: D. Padmavathi has taken charge as the new Managing Director of Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM).

Earlier she had worked as Director (Technical) of MESCOM for three years. Ms. Padmavathi had also worked as Assistant Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer of electricity supply companies in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada. She hails from Kalaburagi district.

