Ms Padmavathi is the New Managing Director of MESCOM

By
Alfie Dsouza, Team Mangalorean.
-
Spread the love

Ms Padmavathi is the New Managing Director of MESCOM

Mangaluru: D. Padmavathi has taken charge as the new Managing Director of Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM).

Earlier she had worked as Director (Technical) of MESCOM for three years. Ms. Padmavathi had also worked as Assistant Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer of electricity supply companies in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada. She hails from Kalaburagi district.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here