Ms Preethi Manoj (47) Seriously Injured caused by Reckless BMW Driver BRAIN DEAD

Mangaluru: A beautiful and innocent soul is lost due to a reckless BMW driver, in an bizarre accident which had taken place during the afternoon hours of Saturday, 9 April 2022 on the M G Road near Ballalbagh junction in the City. Recalling the accident, as per the footage captured on CCTV camera from a nearby office which has gone viral, showed a speeding car by a reckless driver jumping off the road median and then crashing into two cars and two 2-wheelers moving on the other side, thereby critically injuring a woman named Ms Preethi Manoj, aged 47, riding a scooter, and then injuring a seven-year-old Amay Jayadevan who was a passenger in one of the cars. Both the injured were taken to a private hospital in the City. Call it a miracle, a lone woman standing near the divider escaped being hit by the car.

As per sources revealed, the BMW car with registration no HR 26 B 9454 was driven by 30-years-old Shravan Kumar, S/o Niranjan M N, an interior decorator from Mannagudda, Mangaluru. Prior to the arrival of the police, the angry public is seen pulling the driver out of the car, and later thrashing his left and right. Mangaluru Traffic West police have registered the case and the driver was in police custody for a few days, after which there has been no update on this case, whatsoever. A serious case for the First time in the City under section 308 of IPC was registered against Shravan for driving recklessly on a busy road and seriously injuring a woman. In addition, cases are slapped on him under sections 279, 337 and 338 IPC.

Sadly, from the day of the accident 9 April until last night (22 April) Ms Preethi was fighting for her life in the ICU of A J Hospital until it was announced by the doctors that she is brain dead, and the family members have agreed to donate her organs.

