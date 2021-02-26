Spread the love



















MSCL Blunder-Businesses Suffer! Start of MSCL Works Delayed Until Next Week

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Blunder-Businesses Suffer! Start of MSCL Works Delayed Until Next High Court Hearing Date on 1 March 2021 Mangaluru: Even though there was a hearing date in High Court on 24 February 2021 pertaining to certain issues of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd developmental works in the City, there had been no positive results, and the Judge has fixed another hearing date for 1 March 2021. It is learnt that MSCL has to undertake in writing that it will follow ‘Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016’ and also follow few other conditions put forth by the High Court. If everything goes on well on 1 March , all the Stopped work of MSCL will commence sometime next week, until then we will have to keep our fingers crossed till HC makes its decision.

It should be noted that when Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) had violated Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016, and after High Court sent a Notice to Managing Director of MSCL and also Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar to respond on action he would propose to take for violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules by the Smart City Ltd, Sridhar had responded to the HC stating that he would ask the contractors to stop the work if they do not follow the rules. Therefore, on 23 December 2020 Akshy Sridhar, informed the High Court (HC) that the respective contractors will be asked to stall the works related to Smart City project of Mangaluru, till the rules of construction and demolition waste management of 2016 are followed.

And due to this the Commuters and motorists had to face the brunt of the goof up created by MSCL. Not Smart at all for a Smart City-Mangaluru? What was the hurry for MSCL to start the project, knowing that the shop/business owners had lost customers/income during lockdown in March 2020. MSCL could have waited for a few more months till the businesses picked up their sales to overcome their losses. “Without you getting SMARTER, how do you expect to make the CITY SMART? Why are steps as per 2016 rules on construction waste disposal not followed? Why is the Smart City corporation a silent spectator to these violations,” are the questions asked by the High Court, which wanted to know in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority.

If you drive, ride or walk around the Hampankatta Junction it is a DISASTER, with mud, soil, dust, pollution and what not due to the Mangaluru smart City Ltd project which was going on since couple of months, but was put on hold by the Managing Director of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL). It should be noted that when MSCL had started a bunch of Smart City projects all at a same time, there was lots of mud, soil, rocks etc that had accumulated when digging of roads/footpaths was done, and with no proper place to dispose off all this construction waste soil/mud/debris, the contractors who were at the helm of all these MSCL projects dumped waste/debris wherever they could find a empty space or leave it near the construction sites.

And when such kind of illegal way of handling of construction waste soil was going on for a while, the High Court (HC) in the month of December 2020, had directed the commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and MD of MSCL Akshy Sridhar to confirm whether rules relating to disposal of construction waste are being followed when executing 34 works undertaken within the city limits under the Smart City project. A division bench of the high court presided over by Chief Justice A S Oka, which heard a public interest litigation filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority, took the commissioner severely to task for failing to stick to rules. The bench directed him to appear for hearing on 23 December 2020 through video conferencing facility and provide explanation for the lapse.

The court asked the commissioner to respond on action he would propose to take for violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules by the Smart City Ltd. The commissioner said he had asked the contractors to stop the work if they do not follow the rules. He further stated that infrastructure to enable Smart City to comply with the rules was not available. Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar on 23 December had informed the High Court through video conferencing that the various works underway in the city under the Mangaluru Smart City Project will be suspended until the contractors adhere to the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016.

Therefore, as of 23 December 2020 all the works pertaining to Smart City project of Mangaluru that were undergoing in city corporation limits were stopped temporarily, after Akshy Sridhar had informed the High Court that the respective contractors will be asked to stall the works related to Smart City project of Mangaluru, till the rules of construction and demolition waste management of 2016 are followed. The next hearing in the case was fixed for 20 January 2021, but there were no positive results, and therefore no work could start. Once again the next High Court case hearing date was fixed for 15 February, which also did not show any results. Once again a new Court hearing date was on 24 February, where the lawyers representing MSCL had appear before the magistrate in High Court, Bengaluru. Unfortunately, with no positive decisions taken by HC, the next hearing date is on 1 March 2021.

So, until Monday, 1 March all the shop owners, motorists and general public have to bear the brunt of all the mess that has been created by the stoppage of work by MSCL, thereby putting everyone in hardship, including the business owners into losses. Now that the affected business owners in the areas of stopped work, which has prevented many of their customers coming to their shops, what answers will the officials of MSCL, including the new MD of MSCL and a bunch of SMART engineers be giving to these business/shop owners who have faced income loss. Any compensation from the MSCL side to cover up their losses?