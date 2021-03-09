MSCL Development Works Could Be Further Delayed- HC yet to take Final Decision

Spread the love



















Mangaluru Smart city Ltd (MSCL) Development Works Could Be Delayed Again- High Court yet to take Final Decision

Mangaluru: A hearing date in High Court pertaining to Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) which was set for 8 March ended up in no results, and further proceedings are scheduled for Tuesday, 9 March-until then all the business owners and shop keepers who have affected by the stoppage of MSCL works in their surroundings have to keep their fingers crossed, as to what would be the outcome from today’s case hearing in the High Court. This means, all the businesses and shop owners will have to suffer the losses again with the delay.

Following a PIL filed by the legal services authority, the MSCL had agreed to stop all its developmental works till the norms under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules-2016 were adhered to. The PIL claimed that construction debris from the SCP worksites was being dumped at the Pacchanady landfill where garbage had slid down during the monsoon in 2019 and had caused extensive loss to several houses and properties. The debris was also dumped in various other places in the City, which was also objected to. MSCL Blunder-Businesses Suffer! Start Of MSCL Works Delayed Until Next Week

Following this, the High Court had directed the National Environmental Research Institute (NEERI) to study the project works and asked the district legal services authority to monitor the distribution of compensation to families in the garbage slide tragedy. Meanwhile, the Court asked MSCL to submit an undertaking, before resuming the works. MSCL was expected to submit the same on Monday, 1 March, but unfortunately, it was postponed until this weekend by the HC.

The MSCL had informed the High Court on 23 December 2020 that they will not resume the work till the rules are adhered to strictly. Soon after this, all the pending MSCL works that were stopped will start again like the development of roads, drainage and other projects. As a result, people and shop owners in those work areas have felt the brunt and are facing hardships and also losses. They have been blaming MSCL for its failure to comply with the rules related to the disposal of construction debris during the ongoing work.