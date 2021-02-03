Spread the love



















MSRS College Discovers Vishnumurthy Sculpture in Shirva

Shirva: An ancient Vishnumurthy sculpture of the 12th century A.D. has been discovered by the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva on January 31 2021″, says Prof. T. Murugeshi, associate professor of the college in his press statement on February 3.

The Archaeological exploration was conducted just behind the Panchayat Office at 80, Badagabettu near a ruined Temple. Nearby the Temple there is a ruined well in which till 18 feet of depth architectural members and pieces of laterite bricks were filled. After that, at about 20 feet depth, a beautiful mutilated sculpture of Janardhana, popularly known as Vishnumurthy in Tulunadu was recovered. The beautiful sculpture has a Karanda Mukuta (headgear), Makara Kundala (earrings), armlets, anklets, Kaustubhahara and very nice eyebrows, nose and lips which make it a masterpiece of Coastal Karnataka.

The sculpture holds a pinda in the front right hand, and the left-hand rests on the waist having shown holding a club. The back left-hand holds a conch, and the back right hand is missing, but exploration is continuing. In the ruined sanctum sanctorium a pair of human foot part is found in the middle of the pitha, but the upper part is totally missing. The sculpture stylistically belongs to the period of the 12th century.

It was a pre-Madhwa sculpture and the best specimen of the Bhagavatha Cult of Coastal Karnataka. But, why this Temple was razed down is still an unanswered question.