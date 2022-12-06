MU Inter-Collegiate Basketball (M&W) Tournament Inaugurated at Roshni Nilaya  

Mangalore UniversityInter-Collegiate Basketball (Men & Women ) Tournament Inaugurated at School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 6 December 2022.



Mangaluru: Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world. It is played with a ball and a hoop. Players score points by shooting the ball through the hoop. Basketball has a very fast and exciting pace of play. Also, each player on the court gets to play both offence and defence and the roles of each player are only loosely defined. Much of basketball easily can be practised (like shooting or dribbling) with one person making it easy to learn. The sport also is great for one-on-one play up to 5-on-5, so you don’t need a big crowd to get a good game going.

With basketball, all you need are a ball and a hoop. Some of the world’s greatest athletes are basketball players. The game is fast-paced and full of excitement and lots of scoring. Basketball is often played outside in parks or driveways but is also a winter sport played indoors. So you can play basketball year-round. Basketball was invented in 1891 by Jim Naismith. He invented the sport for indoor play at the YMCA during the Massachusetts, USA winter. The first game was played with a soccer ball and two peach baskets for goals. The sport spread from the YMCA to colleges where the first basketball leagues were formed. As the sport gained popularity at the college level professional leagues were formed and, in 1936, basketball became an Olympic sport. Today the NBA (National Basketball Association) is one of the most popular professional sports leagues in the world.

Basketball has had several players that have helped make basketball popular as a spectator sport including Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Oscar Robinson. Perhaps the most famous and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time is Michael Jordan. That was a little bit of the history of Basketball- now coming to the Basketball tournament that kicked off today at Roshni Nilaya.

Mangalore University and School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru organized the Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Basketball (Men & Women) Tournament-2022, where ‘AVOKA’ was for Men and ‘JOYCE PAIS’ was for Women, Memorial Rolling Trophy. The inauguration of the two-day tournament was held at Roshni Nilaya, with Shashank J Rai- former Indian Basketball player as the inaugurator; Premanth Ullal- International Kabbadi Referee and Rajyotsava Awardee as Chief Guest; and guests of honour- Prof Vineetha K- Registrar (Evaluation), Roshni Nilaya; Ms Sarik Ankita and Ms Farida Cecilia Goveas, both faculties at Roshni Nilaya.

Following the prayer invoking God’s blessings, the welcome address was delivered by Ms Ananya Satish, a student of Roshni Nilaya. The inauguration was done by lighting the traditional lamp and releasing a balloon for the dignitaries on the dais. Following the introduction of the inaugurator Shashank Rai by Ms Amanda Frank, Shashank addressing the audience said, “Playing a basketball game is a big achievement. It takes a lot of practice and patience. There is no winning or losing because you all are winners. Our Mangaluru Basketball team is doing great and has reached greater heights. You have a good chance to be part of the MU team provided you put in all your efforts, try hard and bring laurels to the Mangalore Team. Just play basketball at your leisure; You will feel the difference yourself. Best of luck”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Premanath Ullal said, ” Playing basketball can have many physical benefits. Not only this, it develops physical welfare like all other sports; The fast-paced and intense action of basketball simultaneously creates cardiovascular health, along with speed, stamina, and hand and-eye coordination. By playing basketball, you can control your weight and stay fit because you can burn calories on the court. This is an effective way of fighting stress and maintaining a quiet life. Nowadays, students live very stressful life. They also have social pressure to become the best; Peer competition has always been another reason for stress in the lives of students. Basketball regularly consolidates social communication and creates team spirit in players so that they will benefit in further professional life”.

Ms Vineetha K also spoke and encouraged students to take up sports apart from academics for a healthy lifestyle. She said that the father of Shashank Rai was her classmate at Roshni Nilaya years ago. Thirteen teams in the women’s section and 19 teams in the men’s sections are taking part in this tournament. The vote of thanks was proposed by Sandeep Ullal, the convenor and Assistant professor at Roshni Nilaya, and the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Sarah Nasir Sheikh, a student of Roshni Nilaya.

The valedictory ceremony will be held at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 7 December at 4.30 pm, with Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the principal of st Aloysius College as Chief Guest; and Prof Evelyn Benis- Secretary, Institute of social service; Sumanth Ulall- Assistant Traffic Inspector, New Mangalore Port Authority, Mangaluru; Dr Haridas Kuloor-Asst Director of Physical Education, Mangalore University; Naveen Shetty- Executive Council Member of Karnataka State Basketball Association; Chethan Mendonca- MCF, Mangaluru; Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ-Principal, St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru as Guests of Honour; and presided over by Dr Jenis Mary P- Vice Principal, Roshni Nilaya.