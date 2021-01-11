Spread the love



















Much awaited Cabinet Expansion to take place on Jan 14: Yediyurappa

Mysuru, (UNI): The much awaited Karnataka Cabinet expansion will take place on January 14 since January 13 is a ‘Amavase’, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Speaking to newsmen at Suttur village helipad, he said that he was certain about the date and he will make the cabinet expansion on Jan 14. He will inform the timing of the oath taking ceremony to the new Ministers. Yediyurappa said that details of the new ministers will be revealed later.

The Chief Minister’s announcement also draws curtains to speculation whether it will be a Cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

Later he participated in the Sri Shivarathreeshwara shivayogi 1061 Jayanthi and offered prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari atop of the chamundi hills and offered prayers.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the Jana Sevak conference organized by BJP and visit Chamarajanagara where he will participate in the Jana Sevak conference there also.

After overnight, he will proceed to Hassan on Tuesday to participate in the Jana Sevak conference. Before leaving for Bengalu, he will inaugurate the Jana Sevak conference in Mandya.