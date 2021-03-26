Spread the love



















Much awaited serving Aircraft reached Mangaluru 6 KAR AIR SQN NCC

Mangaluru : The Squadron was so long undertaking the training of the Cadets with only one out of the two Microlight Aircrafts that were supposed to be at Mangalore. This meant that in case the aircraft developed any snap, the Cadets who had taken the pains of commuting all the way to Bajpe Airport had to return back without taking any valuable training lessons imparted to them on aviation mandated as a part of NCC Air Wing.



The second aircraft had been at ASTE (Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment) at Bangalore for more than a year and the team of Technical Air warriors lead by JWO Sudheesh ensured that their CO, Gp Capt Srinivasan, with the able support and assistance of the Group HQ Mangalore & NCC Karnataka and Goa Directorate could fly the aircraft to Adani Airport, Bajpe on 25 Mar 21.

It’s the same team that had achieved the feat of recommencing flying for Air Wing Cadets at Mangalore after a very long gap. Hope the Cadets continue touching the sky with glory